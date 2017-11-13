WATCH: Ruth Langsford Waved Strictly Goodbye Thanks To This Dance Routine

The morning TV host bid the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom goodbye at the weekend.

On Saturday night during Strictly Come Dancing it was the turn of Ruth Langsford and Johnnie Peacock to take part in the dance off to see who would remain in the competition another week.

But sadly it was Ruth and her partner Anton Du Beke who had to wave goodbye to the Strictly ballroom thanks to a Foxtrot that didn't go to plan.

Ruth made a few blunders during her performance which resulted in a low score of 18 for the couple and them eventually being booted off.

But the judges didn't hold back with their scathing comments about the dance to Bobby Darin's Mack The Knife with Craig Revel-Horwood slating her moves and not failing to let her know she messed up the start of the dance.

He said: "You lacked style, flair and charisma and you messed up coming down the stairs... and once you got into the Foxtrot, you were actually trotting like a horse."

But when Ruth said her goodbyes to the judges she said she even "loved Craigs comments" and the pair showed that despite his honest comments they are good friends away from the dance floor.

Being evicted this week may also come as a disappointment to Ruth for the fact that next week is the coveted Blackpool Tower Ballroom episode of Strictly where the show is filmed live in the famous ballroom at the seaside town.

We've loved watching Ruth and hearing how proud her hubby Eamonn Holmes has been of her!