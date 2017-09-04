WATCH: TOWIE Star Megan McKenna Blows Fans Away With Amazing Singing Voice

4 September 2017, 13:42

Megan McKenna wows fans with her singing voice

The Essex beauty headed to Nashville in her new TV show to take a shot at country music stardom.

You've probably heard of Megan McKenna because of her antics on The Only Way Is Essex or from her fiery temper when she was in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

But last night was the season premiere of her new ITVBe programme 'There's Something About Megan' in which she showcased some talents that took everyone watching by surprise.

The show will see brunette beauty Megan leave the comfort of Essex and head to the bright lights of Nashville, Tennessee AKA the home of country music in an attempt at singing stardom.

 

#SomethingAboutMegan in 30 minutes!!!!! @itvbe ahhhhhhhh I can't contain my excitement!

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) onSep 3, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

When we first got a taste of Megan's singing voice we weren't sure what to expect but it's safe to say everyone watching at home was blown away by her talents as she sung popular country music song 'Tennessee Whiskey' by Chris Stapleton.

WATCH: Fans Spotted This Blunder On Last Night's Dramatic Episode Of TOWIE

Megan McKenna Blows Viewers Away With Her Amazing Singing Voice

00:48

Fans were quick to jump onto social media after viewing her performance and sing her praises...

It seems like the general consensus is WOW, Megan, you can sing! It took a lot of people by surprise that's for sure and many will be tuning in again tonight to see how Megan's country music dream is getting along.

The show has taken Megan away from her Essex pals and boyfriend, fellow TOWIE star Pete Wicks, as she spend the summer in America chasing her dream. 

 

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) onAug 23, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

There's Something About Megan continues this evening on ITVBe.

