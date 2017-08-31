WATCH! Awkward Moment Ulrika Jonsson Serves RAW Lamb In Masterchef Disaster!

31 August 2017, 16:13

Ulrika Jonsson Masterchef asset

Cooking really isn't the presenter's forte, as she served a shockingly undercooked meal in this hilarious Celebrity Masterchef blunder.

Viewers of Celebrity Masterchef were left with their stomachs churning after Ulrika Jonsson served up a raw meat dish.

The presenter was more than a little anxious about her the fact that her cutlets, just weren't cutting it!

Ulrika’s raw lamb disaster

00:43

The mishap didn't go unnoticed by John, who quipped: "We have an issue here don’t we? And it’s not just about the white uncooked fat, it’s also about the uncooked meat."

The dish was SO raw, that the judge was forced to leave the meat and eat only the side dishes instead, which received a hearty thumbs up.

"I wish I hadn’t seen the lamb," he told her. "Your salsa verde is absolutely delicious, so is your bean puree. I’m sorry I can’t eat the lamb."

Gregg Wallace was similarly unimpressed as he said: "I believe you had time to rescue this. Two or three of those cutlets in a pan, I believe John and I would have been in raptures."

Despite nearly poisoning the judges, Ulrika miraculously made it through to the next round and it's safe to say fans were shocked.

Ulrika herself admitted she was surprised as she said: "I’m absolutely shocked but hugely relieved. I feel like I’ve been given another chance, hopefully,’ Ulrika admitted afterwards."

Trending on Heart

Aston Merrygold Strictly Come Dancing

The Early Favourite To Win Strictly Has Been Revealed!

Promo shot

Corrie's Rita Has An Uncertain Future Ahead For This Reason

Prince Harry and William Diana Memorial

Prince Harry and William Open Up As They Revisit The Flowered Gates At Kensington Palace
Stacey Solomon Wedding Dress

Stacey Solomon Drops HUGE Wedding Hints As She Tries On Dresses In Hilarious Video

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nicole scherzinger louis Walsh

Louis Walsh Thinks Nicole Is OLDER Than 39 And Hints At Her REAL Age!

Disney Malificent Sequel

Disney Have Unveiled Grand Plans To Make This Long Awaited Sequel
jane beale and steven beale

Jane's Horrifying Discovery About Steven Beale Has Driven Him To Evil Measures
New GBBO won fans over except for this one thing

Bake Off Fans Are Chuffed By The New Series So Far Except For This One Thing
Love Island Kem Cetinay Good Morning Britain

Love Island's Kem Promises GMB Viewers He'll STRIP NUDE If He Loses This Challenging Bet