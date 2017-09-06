Weathergirl Laura Tobin Welcomes Baby Girl And You Won't Believe Which Star It's Named After!

The nation's favourite weather girl has welcomed her first child prematurely after revealing her pregnancy during a weather report earlier this year.

Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid have confirmed that Laura Tobin has welcomed a baby girl during an announcement on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning.

The presenting duo made sure to update viewers with the adorable news that the bubbly weathergirl and husband Dean Brown are proud parents to a baby girl named Charlotte.

Funnily enough, the name is exactly the same as Good Morning Britain news reporter Charlotte Hawkins.

Piers and Susanah revealed that Laura and her partner had decided to keep the birth of their bundle of joy quiet, as she was born prematurely and doctors have been keeping a bedside vigil over the tot.

Laura has been taking time away from her weatherly duties to go on maternity leave after her baby arrived a lot earlier than expected following her announcement back in May.

Susannah decided to clear up speculation about the weather girl's absence over the summer, as she said: "You may have noticed that Laura hasn't been here over the summer.

"We are pleased to say she has given birth to a little baby girl...She has called her Charlotte.

"Little Charlotte came a little earlier than planned and she is being looked after in hospital.

"Laura and Dean are with her every day and she is growing every day..."

Piers added: "All our best to Laura and Dean and little baby Charlotte.

"It's been a tricky few months but good luck to all of you."

Laura later took to Twitter to confirm the news with a tweet to her followers.

I'm proud to announce i'm a mummy-My beautiful baby arrived over the summer (much earlier than planned) a gorgeous girl called Charlotte. — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) September 6, 2017

The news comes after Laura announced her pregnancy during a live weather report where she revealed she would be welcoming her own "little ray of sunshine".