WATCH! First X Factor Trailer Has Dropped And It's Got Us Gripped!

Simon Cowell and the judges will be back to find the nation's next big pop star when the series returns later this year.

It's not long to go now until the X Factor returns and fans have finally been given a little taster of what they can expect this series with a brand new trailer.

The teaser, which was released on Tuesday, takes fans on a trip down memory lane with a series of photos from the past seasons.

Famous faces in the montage include One Direction when they were put through their paces on the show back in 2010, in addition to other X Factor alumni such as Oly Murs and Louisa Johnson.

The video also pays homage to some of the more comedic moments from past seasons, such as the moment Rylan Clark broke down into hysterical tears after being told by Nicole Scherzinger he'd been chosen for the live shows.

Even Sinitta makes an appearance in her infamously skimpy outfit made from palm leaves.

The trailer comes after Simon let slip just which of the judges got paid more over the years.

This year will see Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh return as judges alongside the music mogul.

According to the SyCo label boss, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger and former judge Cheryl cost him the most money they paid favourably in comparison to fellow judge Louis Walsh, who is also set to reprise his role on the panel this year.

Simon believes paying his female stars more is a pioneering move and a stark contrast to the BBC, who received backlash last month after their highest paid stars were revealed to be men.

Speaking about his female co-stars, he told The Sun: “For once this is good news. Victory. Yeah, they definitely are [paid more]. I just don’t tell Louis.”

The X Factor returns this autumn.