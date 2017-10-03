Fans Spotted This Byker Grove Star In Last Night's Episode Of Liar!

Fans may have recognised this Geordie actress from elsewhere.

ITV's latest crime thriller, Liar, has been gripping the nation over the past month.

The series revolves around a teacher and a doctor who are embroiled in a web of lies after going on a date and we just don't know who to trust yet!

Last night the fourth episode aired keeping us in suspense over who is telling the truth and who is indeed lying, but aside from the usual twists and turns in the plot fans of the show also recognised a familiar face amongst its line up.

In a scene that showed Vanessa receiving a Skype call from her partner, it turned out that Jill Halfpenny has been cast as her other half who is currently in the army and based in Mosul, Iraq.

Fans watching at home seemed pleased to see the familiar face on their screens and took to Twitter to give their thoughts:

Of course Jill Halfpenny shows up! Love her #Liar — flawless (@popcultspectrum) October 2, 2017

Aww the cops dating Jill Halfpenny #Liar — Lucy (@xMissLucy) October 2, 2017

Of course we don't only know Jill Halfpenny from her role as a child actress in Byker Grove. She's been a staple on our TV's over the years having starred in the likes of Eastenders, Waterloo Road and Wild At Heart.