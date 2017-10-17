WATCH! Cheryl Makes Sensational X Factor Return As Hopefuls Cause Havoc At Judges Houses

17 October 2017, 12:05

Simon Cowell & Cheryl

Brand new clips see Cheryl showing off her fabulous new figure, following the birth of her baby Bear earlier this year

Cheryl has made a sensational return to the X Factor to act as Simon Cowell's right-hand man in sizzling new clips from the show this weekend.

All 24 acts who have made it through the gruelling boot camp and six chair challenge stages of the competition have been flowing out to four glamorous locations across the world in hopes of snagging a place on the live shows.

Brand new clips sees Cheryl showing off her fabulous new figure, following the birth of her baby Bear earlier this year, as she touches down in at Simon Cowell's house in the South of France to help him choose his final three acts.

It's been two years since the 'Call My Name' hitmaker last appeared on the show as a judge and her return will be much-welcomed from fans. 

During her stint as a judge, Cheryl won the show twice after mentoring Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry all the way to the finals in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

Now she will help give her critiques to Jack & Joel, Rak-Su, The Cutkelvins, Sean & Conor Price, Lemonade and New Girl Band in Simon's category - the groups.

This year the boys headed to Istanbul to perform for Louis Walsh, the girls flew out to San Francisco to sing for Sharon Osbourne and the overs category travelled to South Africa hoping to impress Nicole Scherzinger.

