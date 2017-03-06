In a recent poll, Ant and Dec lost out on the top spot in our hearts for best presenting duo to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

After 16 years of winning the National Television Award for Best TV Presenters, it looks like their reign could be coming to an end.

In a Radio Times poll of 9000 readers, the Geordie duo were knocked off the top spot as the nation's favourite TV duo and were replaced by... Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield!

Picture | REX

The This Morning duo also beat off competition from Great British Bake Off's Mel and Sue, Location Location Location's Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer and even This Morning's Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

After finding out that the pair had won with 38 percent with the vote compared to 18% for Ant and Dec, Holly said: "Wow, what an honour. We love the fact you love our friendship as much as we do - this award is very special."

Phil reacted by subtly referring to the morning after the NTAs in 2016, when Holly and Phil turned up to present This Morning in their outfits from the night before, admitting that they hadn't even been home after celebrating their win.

He joked: "Thank you so much and we hadn't even had a drink."

Ant and Dec came in at second place, while Pointless stars Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman picked up the third place prize. Mel and Sue came in fourth, Ruth and Eamonn in fifth, and Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan in sixth place.

The Top 10

1. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

2. Ant and Dec

3. Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman

4. Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins

5. Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

6. Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan

7. Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer

8. Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer

9. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

10. Matt Baker and Alex Jones

Congratulations Holly and Phil! Here, have a drink on us.