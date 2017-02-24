Ant And Dec Unveil First Guest Presenter On All New Saturday Night Takeaway

Former 'Coronation Street' star Michelle Keegan will have a new role on the the show.

They’re back! And and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return this weekend, and they’re unveiled their first surprise from the revamped show.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan will be their brand new announcer, appearing at the start of each episode to explain what Ant and Dec have in store and who their guests will be. We’ve missed having the 29-year-old on our screen regularly, so this’ll be a treat.



Michelle Keegan at the BRIT Awards. Picture | Getty

And she won’t be alone in breathing new life into the show. The Voice UK coach Jennifer Hudson will be part of the ‘End of the Show Show’ section, while former Gogglebox star and Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt will become Ant and Dec’s sidekick.

You can also expect to see Ant and Dec in a sketch about stealing the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London, which Joanna Lumley and Amelia Fox will take part in.

There’ll be a roll call of other famous faces in the sketch, too, including Dame Shirley Bassey, Carol Vorderman, Katherine Jenkins, Alan Shearer, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Martin Sheen.

The party starts at 7pm this Saturday, so tune in and see how Michelle gets on. We’re sure she’ll be a jewel in their crown.