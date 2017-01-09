This New Addition To 'Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' Line-Up Couldn't Be Better!

Everybody's favourite Jungle Queen, Scarlett Moffatt, is set to co-host 'Saturday Night Takeaway alongside current hosts Ant and Dec.

The 'Gogglebox' and 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Her star has confirmed she will join the comedy-duo on the new series of the ITV show, which returns to our screens later this year.

The 26-year-old says has called the signing a "dream" come true, as she has been an avid follower of the primetime programme since it started back in 2002.

A mega-excited Scarlett told The Sun newspaper:

"I've watched 'Saturday Night Takeaway' with my family for as long as I can remember I'm such a huge fan, so to be a part of one of the biggest entertainment shows out there, with two of my all time TV heroes Ant and Dec, is an absolute dream.

"I am so excited. I didn't think 2016 could be topped but I really can't wait for my Saturday nights now."

Scarlett will replace former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, 35, who had been co-hosting with Ant and Dec since 2013.

Scarlett Moffatt in 'I'm A Celeb' | Picture: ITV

Bosses of the show are backing the Geordie star all the way and say they are sure she will be popular with fans of the programme, as she is "fun" and from the same neck of the woods as Ant and Dec.

We're sure Scarlett will be a natural at playing pranks on the audience and us viewers at home.

And 2017, looks set to be another incredible year for the brunette beauty, as she is also set to present a new series of Channel 4's dating show 'Streetmate', which made Davina McCall, 49, famous, with comedian Alan Carr.

Talking previously of the role, she said: "I can't believe Channel 4 have asked me to present the iconic show.

"I remember watching Davina on 'Streetmate' when I was younger and thinking females can present entertainment shows too. I want to do that when I'm older. It's such a fun show and it's two of my favourite things to do, chat to randomisers and a love story."

Details of the revival of the show, which run from 1988 to 2007, are still being kept under wraps, so watch this space!

Meanwhile Scarlett also she has also just scooped herself another hugely important presenting gig alongside Dermot O'Leary at this year's National Television Awards, which will take place later this month on January 25th.

There's just no stopping her!