The BRIT Award Nominations Have Been Announced And There's A Few Surprises!

The BRITs are back! A year has flown by, 2017 is really getting underway now and awards season is in full swing.
This year the nominations were announced during a special programme called The BRITs Are Coming hosted by Emma Willis.
During the hour long show it was revealed who was in the running for some of the most prestigious prizes in music such as Best British Single and Critic’s Choice.
Last year, David Bowie was awarded the posthumous Icon Award and this year he is up for Best Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year thanks to his album Blackstar that was released a mere two days before his death last year.
It’s also wondered whether George Michael will receive a well-deserved special honour this year after his tragic death on Christmas Day.
Other acts up for multiple awards in both the Video of the Year and Best British Single categories are Coldplay with their summer anthem, Hymn for the Weekend and Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and Sean Paul with their Christmas number one single, Rockabye.
Surprisingly, Ellie Goulding is only up for one nod, Best British Female Solo Artist, and Adele also only has one mention in the Video Of The Year category with her single Send My Love (To Your New Lover).
Amongst some of the winners that have already been announced, Robbie Williams has been awarded the Global Success award and is rumoured to be performing at the awards.
Here is the list of BRIT Award nominations in full:
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
CRITICS’ CHOICE
Winner Already Announced - Rag’n’Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
Robbie Williams
BRITISH SINGLE
Alan Walker Faded
Calum Scott Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit Ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Rockabye
Coldplay Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue Ft Dakota Fast Car
Little Mix Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah Ft Zara Larsson Girls Like
Zayn Pillowtalk
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie Blackstar
Kano Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka Love & Hate
Skepta Konnichiwa
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Adele Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit Ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Rockabye
Coldplay Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue Ft Dakota Fast Car
Little Mix Ft Sean Paul Hair
One Direction History
Tinie Tempah Ft Zara Larsson Girls Like
Zayn Pillowtalk
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
