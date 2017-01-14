The BRIT Award Nominations Have Been Announced And There's A Few Surprises!

The BRITs are back! A year has flown by, 2017 is really getting underway now and awards season is in full swing.

This year the nominations were announced during a special programme called The BRITs Are Coming hosted by Emma Willis.

During the hour long show it was revealed who was in the running for some of the most prestigious prizes in music such as Best British Single and Critic’s Choice.

Last year, David Bowie was awarded the posthumous Icon Award and this year he is up for Best Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year thanks to his album Blackstar that was released a mere two days before his death last year.

It’s also wondered whether George Michael will receive a well-deserved special honour this year after his tragic death on Christmas Day.

Other acts up for multiple awards in both the Video of the Year and Best British Single categories are Coldplay with their summer anthem, Hymn for the Weekend and Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and Sean Paul with their Christmas number one single, Rockabye.

Surprisingly, Ellie Goulding is only up for one nod, Best British Female Solo Artist, and Adele also only has one mention in the Video Of The Year category with her single Send My Love (To Your New Lover).

Amongst some of the winners that have already been announced, Robbie Williams has been awarded the Global Success award and is rumoured to be performing at the awards.

Here is the list of BRIT Award nominations in full:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

CRITICS’ CHOICE

Winner Already Announced - Rag’n’Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

Robbie Williams

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker Faded

Calum Scott Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit Ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Rockabye

Coldplay Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue Ft Dakota Fast Car

Little Mix Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah Ft Zara Larsson Girls Like

Zayn Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie Blackstar

Kano Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka Love & Hate

Skepta Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit Ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Rockabye

Coldplay Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue Ft Dakota Fast Car

Little Mix Ft Sean Paul Hair

One Direction History

Tinie Tempah Ft Zara Larsson Girls Like

Zayn Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

The BRIT Awards will take place at London’s O2 Arena on 22nd February.