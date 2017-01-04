WATCH This CBB Bad Boy's MUM Enter The House In Hilarious Shock Twist!

Play Mother knows Best | Day 1 01:11

This notorious Lothario won't be getting any nookie in the house so long as his mother is around.

Calum Best may be known for having his way with a fair share of women, but something tells us he wasn't expecting THIS particular lady to join him in the Celebrity Big Brother House on Tuesday night.

The notorious bad boy, and son of the late footballer George Best, had been tipped to spice things up as he made his return to the Big Brother house for the All Star series but was left gobsmacked after finding out his own mother would be among his fellow housemates.

Calum, 35, joined familiar faces such as Heidi and Spencer Pratt, former Strictly dancer James Jordan and Coleen Nolan in a secret 'production' room where they would get to choose which housemates were worthy of staying in and who should be "edited out".

Unbeknownst to Calum, Big Brother had a BIG surprise in store and his jaw quickly hit the floor when his mother Angie Best graced the house with her presence.

Watching the monitor from the secret room, Calum gasped: "Is that my mum?!" before shouting "Oh my god it's my mother!"

Any plans Calum had for a romance inside the house might need to be put on hold!

When you're having a really great time in the #CBB House...

And then your mum walks in. pic.twitter.com/Dt6oEbmgyS — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Stacey found herself edited out of the show after her housemates voted for her to leave.

The line-up looks to be the most controversial yet with familiar faces, old flings and rivalries all piled under one roof.

So who is in the house?

Spiedi

Heidi and Spencer Pratt are basically reality TV superstars and gained notoriety after appearing in 'The Hills'. This is their second time in the house after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013.

James Jordan

Sassy former Strictly dancer James Jordan is back and certainly sure to ruffle a few feathers after his last appearance in 2014 which saw him at the centre of a number of arguments.

Coleen Nolan

Our favourite Loose Woman panelist makes her second appearance in the house after a teary stint back in 2012.

Jasmine Waltz

The sexy vixen quickly found herself in the centre of a love triangle with Blue member Lee Ryan and glamour model Casey Batchelor during an explosive series in 2014.

Ray J

Kim Kardashian's infamous ex-boyfriend looks set to spill the bean on their relationship after being paid a reported £810,000 to appear in the house, the highest pay check in the show's history.

Calum Best

The famed playboy has appeared on numerous dating shows in the past and is known for his relationships with a string of stars including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

Calum better behave himself now that his mother Angie is in the house to keep an eye on him!