WATCH This CBB Bad Boy's MUM Enter The House In Hilarious Shock Twist!

Calum Best may be known for having his way with a fair share of women, but something tells us he wasn't expecting THIS particular lady to join him in the Celebrity Big Brother House on Tuesday night.
The notorious bad boy, and son of the late footballer George Best, had been tipped to spice things up as he made his return to the Big Brother house for the All Star series but was left gobsmacked after finding out his own mother would be among his fellow housemates.
Calum, 35, joined familiar faces such as Heidi and Spencer Pratt, former Strictly dancer James Jordan and Coleen Nolan in a secret 'production' room where they would get to choose which housemates were worthy of staying in and who should be "edited out".
Unbeknownst to Calum, Big Brother had a BIG surprise in store and his jaw quickly hit the floor when his mother Angie Best graced the house with her presence.
Watching the monitor from the secret room, Calum gasped: "Is that my mum?!" before shouting "Oh my god it's my mother!"
Any plans Calum had for a romance inside the house might need to be put on hold!
When you're having a really great time in the #CBB House...— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 3, 2017
And then your mum walks in. pic.twitter.com/Dt6oEbmgyS
Meanwhile, Stacey found herself edited out of the show after her housemates voted for her to leave.
Heidi and Spencer Pratt are basically reality TV superstars and gained notoriety after appearing in 'The Hills'. This is their second time in the house after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013.
Our favourite Loose Woman panelist makes her second appearance in the house after a teary stint back in 2012.
The sexy vixen quickly found herself in the centre of a love triangle with Blue member Lee Ryan and glamour model Casey Batchelor during an explosive series in 2014.
Kim Kardashian's infamous ex-boyfriend looks set to spill the bean on their relationship after being paid a reported £810,000 to appear in the house, the highest pay check in the show's history.
The famed playboy has appeared on numerous dating shows in the past and is known for his relationships with a string of stars including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.
Calum better behave himself now that his mother Angie is in the house to keep an eye on him!
