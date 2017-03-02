Benidorm Is Back But Fans Are Angry Their Favourite Character Is Missing!

By Rume Ugen

The much-loved favourite didn't appear when the holiday-themed comedy returned for series 9.

Benidorm ITV

Benidorm is FINALLY back on our screens with more sun, sea and shenanigans, but despite being reunited with our favourite show we couldn't help but notice that something was missing. 

That something was a perma-tanned, chain-smoking, acid-tongued pensioner in a mobility scooter, named Madge Harvey!

Her absence in the opening episode was felt by who spent the series 9 opener calling for her to return.
 

So where IS Madge? Well, she left in series 7 before returning for a guest appearance in series 8. 

In that episode she hinted that she might be back in Benidorm sooner than she thought!

Will we see her again? We hope so. 

