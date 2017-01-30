It's Now Been Confirmed When Mel And Sue Will Be Back On Our Screens!

Mel and Sue are officially reuniting on telly this year!

After Mel and Sue announced they wouldn't be moving to Channel 4 with the Great British Bake Off last year we were all on the edge of our seats waiting to find out when they would be back on our screens together.

And it's happened! Mel and Sue have landed a new presenting gig on 'The Nightly Show'.

The hilarious duo -whose full names are Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins - have been announced for ITV's new weeknight show, which will feature different presenters over eight weeks, joining the likes of David Walliams, John Bishop, Davina McCall and Gordon Ramsey.

The series has been described as a mix between 'Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' and James Corden's 'Late Late Show' and is due to air next month at 10pm every week day and will shift 'News at 10' to 10.30pm.

The pair have been on our screens in recent months but separately as Mel is on Gary Barlow's new BBC talent show, Let It Shine and Sue has been hosting The Big Spell on Sky.

We can't wait to watch!