It's Now Been Confirmed When Mel And Sue Will Be Back On Our Screens!

Tom Fletcher's Birthday Message To His Wife Giovanna Will Make You Cry!
We all know these two are the ultimate in couple goals, but Tom has just outdone all previous cute videos!
Mel and Sue are officially reuniting on telly this year!
After Mel and Sue announced they wouldn't be moving to Channel 4 with the Great British Bake Off last year we were all on the edge of our seats waiting to find out when they would be back on our screens together.
And it's happened! Mel and Sue have landed a new presenting gig on 'The Nightly Show'.
The hilarious duo -whose full names are Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins - have been announced for ITV's new weeknight show, which will feature different presenters over eight weeks, joining the likes of David Walliams, John Bishop, Davina McCall and Gordon Ramsey.
The series has been described as a mix between 'Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' and James Corden's 'Late Late Show' and is due to air next month at 10pm every week day and will shift 'News at 10' to 10.30pm.
The pair have been on our screens in recent months but separately as Mel is on Gary Barlow's new BBC talent show, Let It Shine and Sue has been hosting The Big Spell on Sky.
We all know these two are the ultimate in couple goals, but Tom has just outdone all previous cute videos!
After all, who wouldn't want Tom to read us a bedtime story?!
3pm - 5pm
Jennifer Lopez Waiting For Tonight
14:56
Dario G Sunchyme
14:52
Take That Relight My Fire
14:48
Comments