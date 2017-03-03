Tim Healy WILL Return To Benidorm And Here's When He'll Be Back On TV

Benidorm favourite Tim Healey was forced to quit the show halfway through filming series nine after falling ill.

Benidorm fans can rejoice as it's been announced that Tim Healy will be back on Benidorm full time.

As production for the tenth series of the ITV comedy gets underway, Healy is fighting fit and ready to resume his role as transvestite, Lesley.



Tim Healy will be returning as Lesley in Benidorm. Picture | ITV

Midway through filming for series nine, Healy was left fighting for his life after suffering an unknown illness. As a result, he was airlifted to hospital in Manchester from a clinic in Spain where he was treated for four weeks.

After show bosses initially tried to adjust the filming schedule to make time for Healy to recover, his character Lesley was eventually written out.

Series nine kicked off earlier this week, where Lesley appeared briefly.



Tim Healy briefly appeared in episode one of series nine. Picture | ITV

ITV have also announced news characters for series ten.

Comedy duo Hale & Pace are joining as undercover detectives who are investigating Lesley, and Shane Richie is back as entertainer Sammy Valentino.

However funnyman Johnny Vegas, Paul Bazely who plays Troy and Danny Walters who plays Tiger will not be returning.