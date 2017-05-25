Coronation Street Pay Tribute To Manchester Victims

The Manchester based soap paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Coronation Street paid tribute to the victims of this week's attack at the end of this last night's episode.

The long running soap informally known as 'Corrie' is based in a fictional area of Manchester called Weatherfield and is even filmed on set in the North West city.

In a poignant tribute to the victims of the saddening attack in the soaps home town the following image and message reading 'We Stand Together' appeared at the end of the credits.

A spokeswoman for the show said " ‘Manchester is the home of Coronation Street and we felt it was important to show our support for the victims of the bombing and the people of this great city."

The blast took place at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday evening and claimed 22 lives.

One of the victims included Coronation Street 'super fan' Martyn Hett, 29, who the soap also paid tribute to on Twitter.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Coronation Street Superfan @martynhett #WeStandTogether https://t.co/P88p593kvb — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 24, 2017

He was known by many for his love of the show and even had one of the soap's characters, Diedre Barlow, tattooed on his leg.

Read More: Mother Pens A Heartfelt Open To Her Son After The Manchester Attack

Cast member Dolly Rose Campbell who plays Gemma Winter paid tribute to the 29-year-old saying: "I first met Martyn at Manchester Pride two years ago. He was a lovely man full of spirit and a massive fan of Coronation Street."

"It was a pleasure to spend time with Martyn – he was funny, smart and someone that spread joy everywhere he went."

"He had met many of the cast members and the crew – everyone here is in shock at the terrible news of his tragic death and are sending love to his family and friends and those of all the other victims involved."

"On behalf of everyone at Coronation Street, we send love to the whole of Manchester at this this terrible time."