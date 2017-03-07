Coronation Street Could Be Welcoming A Surprising Face On Set!

Corrie might be welcoming a HUGE star to their famous cobbles.

You couldn't make this up, but apparently, will.i.am wants to film a music video on the set of 'Coronation Street'.

That's right! The Voice coach told cast members on the set of the British soap that he would love to film scenes for a video at the iconic Rovers Return pub.

Speaking about her meeting with the star, Beverley Callard - who plays Rovers Return landlady Liz McDonald on the soap - told the Daily Star newspaper: "will.i.am told us he does want to film his new video in the Rovers."

"He has said he is very keen but just needs to find a suitable time. He said we can all join in. We’re all so excited."

Meanwhile, will.i.am previously teased that he is working on an "exciting" new Black Eyed Peas project.

He shared: "I don't want to say the word album because that just dates you, but we're doing a new project. It's really exciting. It's the best time to be creative right now with all the tools and folks doing what's best for themselves and creating in different mediums."

If there's new music on the horizon for BEP, perhaps Will could bring Fergie, and the whole band to Weatherfield?

It seems unlikely but we can hope!