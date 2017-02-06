Could viewers bid farewell to the much-loved character after 57 years during these heartbreaking scenes?

Fans could end up saying goodbye to Coronation Street's longest serving cast member as it's speculated Ken Barlow could pass away.

Actor Bill Roache, 84, has played the iconic character for 57 years, and it's claimed he could finally bow out of the soap after suffering another stroke on the show.

According to new reports by The Sun, Ken will be rushed to hospital in the next few weeks after being struck down by a suspected second stroke, leaving viewers wondering whether he will survive.

The sensation storyline is set to send shockwaves through Weatherfield as Ken's life is reported to be left "hanging by a thread".

A source told the paper: "Ken had only just recovered from the terrible stroke he suffered in October, so this latest attack hits him twice as hard. “He is rushed to hospital and his life is very much hanging in the balance.

"Obviously for someone who was so recently ill, the chances of him coming out of it alive - let alone unscathed - are drastically reduced."

The prospect of losing such a loved character would have a huge impact on the cobbles and the viewers at home. It's also claimed bosses are hoping fans will be gripped by the storyline.

A source added: "Ken has been through a lot in his time on Corrie , but the big question is whether or not he can survive something as serious as this."

The shocking scenes come just months after Ken suffered a stroke last year during a heartbreaking episode.

After regaining consciousness he showed reduced speech abilities and spent weeks in hospital, but later seemed to make a full recovery.

The storyline is yet to be confirmed by Corrie bosses, so we can only hope that Ken is okay!