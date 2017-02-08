Did Peter Barlow Say THIS Rude Word On Coronation Street Last Night?

Turns out, there was no need to have OfCom on speed dial after all because what Peter Barlow said actually was VERY innocent.

Oh Peter Barlow you dirty dog!

That's probably what viewers were thinking as they watched Coronation Street last night.

Fans of the long-running soap took to Twitter to question whether the cab driver had slipped up and blurted out a rude word in reference to passenger Chloe.

According to viewers of the show, they thought Peter had said: "Have you seen the size of her tits?"

Turns out, there was no need to have OfCom on speed dial after all because what he's actually said was VERY innocent.

Peter was actually commenting about her TIPS, after he received a decent sum of cash the last time he picked her up.

Phew!

Needless to say the reactions from fans online were hilarious.

I legitimately thought Peter just said "have you seen the size of her tits?" and not "tips" #Corrie #PeterBarlow #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/xTSZJ5ZAPd — Eleanor (@eleanor_c88) 6 February 2017

I wonder how many people thought Peter said, "have you seen the size of her tits" on @itvcorrie tonight? #Corrie #tips — Jim Crozier (@JCrozier70) 6 February 2017

Thought Peter Barlow had said something completely different then! #coronationstreet #corrie #watershed — Mr Howard (@paolotime) 6 February 2017