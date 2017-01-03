This Olympic Legend Is The Latest To Sign Up To The Jump

Cycling legend Bradley Wiggins has signed up for the latest series of Channel 4's winter sports competition, The Jump.

He may have only just hung up his cycling gloves but Bradley Wiggins has already signed up to compete in TV skiing competition, The Jump.

The 36-year-old Olympian and former professional cyclist – who announced he was retiring from the sport last week - has confirmed he will take place in Channel 4's winter sports competition this year and is eager to go head to head with other athletes such as former England rugby captain Jason Robinson and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

Read more: This Royal Relation Is Signing Up To The Jump



Olympic cyclist Bradley Wiggins has signed up for The Jump. Picture | PA

Speaking in a statement about the show, Bradley said: "Skiing is a big passion of mine, it was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up.

"From [rugby player] Jason Robinson and [footballer] Robbie Fowler to Olympians Louis Smith and Jade Jones, these guys have excelled in the sporting arena and I have a lot of respect for them, they will be so competitive."

Whilst training for the games is already underway, Bradley has revealed he already has his sights on winning gold and being crowned champion.



Bradley kisses his wife after winning gold in Rio. Picture | PA

Bradley - who was the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012 - said: "Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trodden this path, I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don't call me a celebrity."

Although Bradley can't wait to get stuck in, he is no doubt riddled with nerves as last year's show was responsible for a number of celebrities experiencing life-changing injuries, which saw gymnast Beth Tweddle break her back, 'Made in Chelsea' star Mark-Francis Vandelli fracture his ankle and Rebecca Adlington dislocated her shoulder in last year's series.

28 years ago today, John McClane became one of my childhood hero's A photo posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) onDec 24, 2016 at 11:05am PST

Bradley, Jason and Louis are also set to go up against 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Lydia Bright, Vogue Williams, Josie Gibson, former 'Made in Chelsea' lothario Spencer Matthews, Caprice Bourret, Mark Dolan, Gareth Thomas, Paralympic cyclist Kadeena Cox, Emma Parker-Bowles, Jade Jones and Robbie Fowler.