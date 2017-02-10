Is Gladiators Coming Back? Davina Has Revealed She Wants To Host It!

By Alice Westoby

We would love this programme to return to our screens!

Davina wants to host Gladiators

Comments

Contenders, ready! Gladiators, ready!

We all know those famous lines from the ULTIMATE 90's TV Show, Gladiators!

Read More: Blind Date Will Be Back On Our Screens Before The End Of The Year!

The show, hosted by John Fashanu and Ulrika Jonsson, was a massive hit before it ended in 2000 and now Davina McCall has got our hopes up that the show might get a re-boot.

Ukrika Jonsson and John Fashanu Gladiators

The 49-year-old TV presenter admitted to The Mirror Online that if the show DID return and Ulrika didn't want the gig then she'd be up for it.

 "I just thought 'Gladiators' is an amazing programme and if that is coming back and Ulrika doesn't want it, because she is Queen of Gladiators, then I will have it. Done and dusted."

"I am not a Gladiator but I would be Cougar, you know I would be. It would be like 'And here she is Cougar ready' amazing." 

We would love to see her as part of a revival of the show as a presenter OR a Gladiator!

Here's to hoping...

Don't Miss! Latest Stories & Pics

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Heart's 50 Favourite Love Songs

1pm - 5pm

Watch heart TV

  • The Bangles Eternal Flame

    16:12

    iTunes

  • Madonna Crazy For You

    15:36

    iTunes

  • Spandau Ballet True

    15:31

    iTunes

  • Righteous Brothers Unchained Melody

    15:27

    iTunes

Pictures On Heart