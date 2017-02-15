There's A New Duo Stepping In For Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield THIS Friday

Could we be saying 'hello' to a new starring couple set to take over the 'This Morning' sofa?

When it comes to presenting duos, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are among our favourites.

Well, according to reports producers are eyeing up a brand new duo to take over for the popular daytime hosts whilst they're away.

It's thought that current correspondents Rylan Clarke and Alison Hammond are in for a bit of a promotion, and could hit the sofa as a new presenting duo.

According to The Sun newspaper, They pair will be hosting together this Friday to cover for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who have been keeping the sofa warm for Holly and Phillip while they are on their half term holidays.

However, if Rylan and Alison impress, they could become a more permanent fixture.

If you're a fan of Ruth and Eamonn don't worry just yet, as the married couple aren’t going anywhere due to their popularity with viewers.

Thankfully, they will remain the main Friday anchors for the foreseeable future, with Alison and Rylan stepping in whenever they are unavailable.

A source told The Mirror : "Alison and Rylan went down a storm with viewers when they hosted, albeit very briefly, last October.

"There is no danger of them usurping Phil and Holly – or Eamonn and Ruth – but bosses are looking at giving them one-off stints if Friday goes just as well."

"We have listened to fans views and are pairing them again. There is no question they spark off each other."

We're SO up for this!