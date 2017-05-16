Holly Willoughby and Phillip Down Tequila On Telly After Partying At BAFTAS

The bubbly presenter was forced to down the spirit alongside co-host Phillip Schofield as part of a segment on the mid-morning magazine show.

It was hair of the dog for Holly Willoughby as she downed tequila shots live on air after night of heavy drinking at the TV BAFTAs.

The bubbly presenter was forced to down the spirit alongside co-host Phillip Schofield as part of a segment on the mid-morning magazine show.

Alan Carr roasted her at the awards, poking fun over her merry appearance with Phillip the morning after the National Television Awards last year, yet Holly had managed to turn up to work bright-eyed on Monday morning despite a heavy night at the BAFTAS.

Of course, she couldn’t resist taking a cheeky shot with Phil as presenter Rylan Neal-Clark wrapped up his showbiz segment.

We wonder if Alan was watching?

Giggling when he made his quip about last year's shenanigans, Holly looked at the floor and joked: "Oh, the shame!" Alan couldn't resist teasing her one last time, as he quipped: "I think being drunk on telly cheapens the art, if truth be told!”

Which is a bit rich, considering Alan regularly get his guests tipsy on Chatty Man!