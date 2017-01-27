Viewers Complain About Kelly Brook's Odd Presenting Style On Lorraine

The model's TV presenting debut was on daytime talk show Lorraine this week, but some viewers weren't impressed!

Lorraine Kelly TV hosting debut

Comments

We are all used to seeing Kelly Brook on our screens whether it's as a guest on Celebrity Juice or in acting roles on our TV and cinema screens.

But would you believe that this week was Kelly Brooks presenting debut?

And it was as the presenter of the fashion segment on ITV's Lorraine!

However, her hosting debut didn't go as smoothly as she may of hoped as many branded her presenting skills as too loud.

Read More: Holly And Philip Present This Morning HUNGOVER After Partying 'Til 5am!

She clearly was so excited to be on the show, but some fans wished she would 'turn the volume down' as she chatted with Lorraine Kelly about high street trends.

Poor Kelly! We certainly can't blame her for being excited, especially as it was her first time hosting a segment of a TV show. 

Maybe she'll turn the volume down next time!

