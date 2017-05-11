Royal Drama Offends Viewers With Scenes Featuring Ghost Of Princess Diana

By Alice Westoby, 11th May 2017, 12:12

Last night the BBC's new drama about the Royal family aired and it didn't go down too well with everyone.

Diana Ghost - King Charles III

Comments

For those not in the know, this week the BBC drama King Charles III finally hit screens

The show - originally a play by Mike Bartlett - centres around Prince Charles' ascension to the throne, becoming king and using his power as monarch to get involved in politics unlike how our current Queen reigns.

Doesn't sound TOO offensive does it? After all, it is purely fictional. But the overarching storyline despite being controversial isn't what has riled viewers.

In one particular scene a ghostly figure of Diana is seen on screen and many viewers took to Twitter to express their distaste...

Some even labeled it 'royal bullying' and guilty of 'overstepping the mark'. 

King Charles III

Read More: Princess Diana's Letters Reveal What Prince Harry Was Really Like At School!

It wasn't just viewers who were outraged, former defence minister Sir Gerald Howarth told The Telegraph: "We have a sovereign who commands universal respect across the nation and the rest of the World. It is extraordinarily insensitive for an organisation which is so consumed with political correctness." 

"It is pure indulgence by the BBC to run a play featuring the demise of the sovereign".

But not everyone hated the TV adaptation of he drama, with many labelling it Shakespearean!

Well it definitely divided opinion and got people talking! If you watched King Charles III let us know what you thought...

