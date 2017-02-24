Jack Mooney Is The New DI In Death In Paradise And Viewers Aren't Convinced

Death In Paradise has got a new detective inspector as Ardal O'Hanlon takes on the new lead role of DI Jack Mooney.

DI Mooney made his debut appearance in a few weeks back but after DI Humphrey Goodman's (played by Kris Marshall) exited the show last week, it seemed there was a position going at the Saint Marie's detective agency.

However, it appears that viewers are still yet to make up their minds up about the new guy.

One user tweeted about the "awful" acting:

#deathinparadise aaaaaggggghhhh awful stick to comic stuff you cannot act only good and saving grace are good supporting actors — ned thompson (@neddyboy007) 16 February 2017

Just got around to watching latest Death in Paradise episode, and @DannyJohnJules ' acting in the scene with his father was just astonishing. — Jonathan Wyke (@JonathanWyke) 14 February 2017

@SimmyKB @deathinparadise Hopefully he will grow on one but I'm pining for Humph too — Theresa (@ChaffeyTheresa) 24 February 2017

Meanwhile, others couldn't rate Ardal's performance enough.

I love Ardal O'Hanlon in #deathinparadise his accent is lush! — Are ya ready kids? (@ayeayecapta1n) 16 February 2017

Jack's lilting Irish accent joins the Sainte Marie's police lilting accents - fab!Great start Jack! Miss Humphrey though #DeathInParadise — Jeanette Birt (@Jeanette01Feb) 16 February 2017 Dear #DeathinParadise , yep, the new team'll do nicely — Carina B (@IAmCarinaB) 16 February 2017 It looks like the dynamics will be changing too, what with Jack’s daughter persuading him they both needed a new start, following the death of Jack’s wife only months before.

Picture | BBC While much of the down-time between investigations previously focused on Humphrey’s lack of love life, Jack’s focus is firmly on his teenage daughter. Any unrequited love on the part of Humphrey has been swapped for bonhomie and dad-dancing by DI Mooney. Writers have been careful to make it clear their fresh grief for Jack’s wife, so any fans hoping for a romance between Jack and, say, Katherine, aka the new mayor, may have to wait for a while.

However, Jack has exhibited his own MO when it comes to solving the crimes, with an anecdote to share with every character, and a deceptively cheerful demeanour, in contrast with Humphrey’s deceptive clumsiness.

Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) was on the show for three series. Picture | BBC