Jack Mooney Is The New DI In Death In Paradise And Viewers Aren't Convinced

By Hollie Borland, 24th February 2017, 13:15

Death In Paradise has got a new detective inspector as Ardal O'Hanlon takes on the new lead role of DI Jack Mooney.

Death In Paradise

DI Mooney made his debut appearance in a few weeks back but after DI Humphrey Goodman's (played by Kris Marshall) exited the show last week, it seemed there was a position going at the Saint Marie's detective agency. 

However, it appears that viewers are still yet to make up their minds up about the new guy. 

One user tweeted about the "awful" acting:

Meanwhile, others couldn't rate Ardal's performance enough. 

It looks like the dynamics will be changing too, what with Jack’s daughter persuading him they both needed a new start, following the death of Jack’s wife only months before.

Death In Paradise
Picture | BBC

While much of the down-time between investigations previously focused on Humphrey’s lack of love life, Jack’s focus is firmly on his teenage daughter. Any unrequited love on the part of Humphrey has been swapped for bonhomie and dad-dancing by DI Mooney. Writers have been careful to make it clear their fresh grief for Jack’s wife, so any fans hoping for a romance between Jack and, say, Katherine, aka the new mayor, may have to wait for a while. 

However, Jack has exhibited his own MO when it comes to solving the crimes, with an anecdote to share with every character, and a deceptively cheerful demeanour, in contrast with Humphrey’s deceptive clumsiness.

Death In Paradise
Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) was on the show for three series. Picture | BBC

Our sentiments exactly.

