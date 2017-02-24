Jack Mooney Is The New DI In Death In Paradise And Viewers Aren't Convinced

Watch! These Kids Explained The Plots To Oscar Nominated Films And You Will MELT
In this video, children describe the plots to Oscar-nominated films – and it's totally adorable.
Death In Paradise has got a new detective inspector as Ardal O'Hanlon takes on the new lead role of DI Jack Mooney.
DI Mooney made his debut appearance in a few weeks back but after DI Humphrey Goodman's (played by Kris Marshall) exited the show last week, it seemed there was a position going at the Saint Marie's detective agency.
However, it appears that viewers are still yet to make up their minds up about the new guy.
One user tweeted about the "awful" acting:
#deathinparadise aaaaaggggghhhh awful stick to comic stuff you cannot act only good and saving grace are good supporting actors— ned thompson (@neddyboy007) 16 February 2017
Just got around to watching latest Death in Paradise episode, and @DannyJohnJules ' acting in the scene with his father was just astonishing.— Jonathan Wyke (@JonathanWyke) 14 February 2017
@SimmyKB @deathinparadise Hopefully he will grow on one but I'm pining for Humph too— Theresa (@ChaffeyTheresa) 24 February 2017
Meanwhile, others couldn't rate Ardal's performance enough.
I love Ardal O'Hanlon in #deathinparadise his accent is lush!— Are ya ready kids? (@ayeayecapta1n) 16 February 2017
Jack's lilting Irish accent joins the Sainte Marie's police lilting accents - fab!Great start Jack! Miss Humphrey though #DeathInParadise— Jeanette Birt (@Jeanette01Feb) 16 February 2017
Dear #DeathinParadise , yep, the new team'll do nicely— Carina B (@IAmCarinaB) 16 February 2017
It looks like the dynamics will be changing too, what with Jack’s daughter persuading him they both needed a new start, following the death of Jack’s wife only months before.
Picture | BBC
While much of the down-time between investigations previously focused on Humphrey’s lack of love life, Jack’s focus is firmly on his teenage daughter. Any unrequited love on the part of Humphrey has been swapped for bonhomie and dad-dancing by DI Mooney. Writers have been careful to make it clear their fresh grief for Jack’s wife, so any fans hoping for a romance between Jack and, say, Katherine, aka the new mayor, may have to wait for a while.
However, Jack has exhibited his own MO when it comes to solving the crimes, with an anecdote to share with every character, and a deceptively cheerful demeanour, in contrast with Humphrey’s deceptive clumsiness.
Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) was on the show for three series. Picture | BBC
While much of the down-time between investigations previously focused on Humphrey’s love life (or lack thereof, pre-Martha), Jack’s focus is firmly on his teenage daughter. Any unrequited love on the part of Humphrey has been swapped for bonhomie and dad-dancing by DI Mooney. Writers have been careful to make it clear their fresh grief for Jack’s wife, so any fans hoping for a romance between Jack and, say, Katherine, aka the new mayor, may have to wait for a while.
Our sentiments exactly.
Hate how I have to wait another year for the next Death in Paradise series— Imogen Low (@imogen_low) 23 February 2017
In this video, children describe the plots to Oscar-nominated films – and it's totally adorable.
This could possibly be the most exciting reunion yet!
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Comments