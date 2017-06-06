Sir David Attenborough sat down with Louis Theroux for the Radio Times, where he talked about his amazing career and his biggest regrets.

The 91-year-old broadcaster has become one of the UK's most-loved TV stars through his award-winning documentary work - but Sir David has admitted he wishes he could have spent more time at home with his two children, Susan and Robert.



Speaking to Louis Theroux for the Radio Times, he shared: "I really shouldn't regret anything, because I've been just so unbelievably lucky.

"But if I do have regrets, it is that when my children were as young as your children, I was away for three months at a time.

"If you have a child of six or eight and you miss three months of his or her life, it's irreplaceable; you miss something."

But Sir David thanked his wife Jane for being "so understanding" about the situation."

He added: "Perhaps you can't have your cake and eat it."



Sir David also revealed that he thinks about his own mortality "all the time".

Explaining his thought process, Sir David told the Radio Times: "It's more and more likely that I'm going to die tomorrow."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sir David admitted his memory is fading.

The TV star said he'd "run into a few problems" while writing the script for 'Blue Planet II' because of his difficulty to remember names.

He said: "There were these searing yellow fields and I can't think of the damn name. I wanted to say something about it but I couldn't and it wasn't until we got quite close to Geneva that I thought, of course, oil seed rape."

