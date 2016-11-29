EastEnders Is REALLY Showing Its Age With This Latest Gaffe!

By Alice Westoby

Their latest mistake got picked up by younger audiences who spotted the technology faux pas immediately.

Eastenders Gaffe

Comments

Eastenders has tried to pull in the younger audiences this year, but this latest error proves they should stop trying so hard to get down with the kids!

In a scene which showed Louis Mitchell trying to Snapchat Shakil Kazemi, many eagle eyed viewers noticed that she had the wrong app open...oops!

Read More: Fans Call For Eastenders Director To Be 'FIRED' For Dodgy Gaffe!

Eastenders Snapchat Error

Snapchat Eastenders Gaffe

As you can see, poor Louise has opened the wrong app entirely and is just talking at her camera roll - not even recording it! 

We don't think that Shakil will be getting that snap anytime soon unfortunately!

Awkward!

Don't Miss! Latest Stories & Pics

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Club Classics: Guess The Year!

4pm - 6pm

Watch heart TV

  • Inner City Good Life

    16:37

    iTunes

  • Beyonce Sweet Dreams

    16:33

    iTunes

  • De' Lacy Hideaway

    16:31

    iTunes

  • Crystal Waters Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)

    16:27

    iTunes

Pictures On Heart