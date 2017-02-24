Leave Dot Alone' Eastenders Fans Moan As Poor Dot Has Dangerous Car Crash

Eastenders fans were on the edge of their seat during the final scenes of last night's episode!

Drama has come to Walford and this time the unlikely victim is Dot Cotton!

Dot was driving her grandson Matthew to the garden centre when a Sat Nav she had borrowed from Jack Branning turned faulty.

It sent her onto a dual carriageway heading the WRONG WAY and into oncoming traffic before she swerved off the road into a verge.

Then of course the infamous 'duff duff duff' drum beats chimed in and the credits rolled, leaving the fates of Dot and Matthew hanging.

And understandably, Eastender's fans were left totally distraught at the thought of Dot being in any sort of peril...

OMG did they just kill Dot!? #EastEnders — Alex Phillips (@ItsAlexOkay_) February 23, 2017

Dot driving is way more tense than the Bus Crash...#EastEnders @bbceastenders — Mark Phillips (@mrkphllps1) February 23, 2017

But some were less than convinced by the crash...

Dot had a bigger car crash with the trolley in the garden centre #eastenders — Sandra (@Sandyboomer) February 23, 2017

Was hoping for some action #eastenders !!! Bang, crash, drama! All we had was stressed Dot rolling gently into the grass. Ahaha! Hilarious — CelinaGombedza (@AvocadoLondon) February 23, 2017

That was the most unrealistic car accident EVER. Get off the horn Dot #EastEnders — Rachel Lane (@rhl1992) February 23, 2017

We'll have to wait until tonight to see if Dot's ok!