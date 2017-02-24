Leave Dot Alone' Eastenders Fans Moan As Poor Dot Has Dangerous Car Crash

By Alice Westoby, 24th February 2017, 11:19

Eastenders fans were on the edge of their seat during the final scenes of last night's episode!

Dot Cotton car crash

Drama has come to Walford and this time the unlikely victim is Dot Cotton!

Dot was driving her grandson Matthew to the garden centre when a Sat Nav she had borrowed from Jack Branning turned faulty.

It sent her onto a dual carriageway heading the WRONG WAY and into oncoming traffic before she swerved off the road into a verge.

Then of course the infamous 'duff duff duff' drum beats chimed in and the credits rolled, leaving the fates of Dot and Matthew hanging.

And understandably, Eastender's fans were left totally distraught at the thought of Dot being in any sort of peril...

But some were less than convinced by the crash...

We'll have to wait until tonight to see if Dot's ok!

