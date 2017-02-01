Eastenders Dropped A HUGE Hint About Who Will Return To Albert Square!

Last night's episode had fans in a frenzy after a notable clue alluded to Tanya Branning's return.

Eastenders fans are suspecting that a huge storyline will be on the cards, after they claim to have spotted a huge hint in last night's episode.

Viewers of the popular soap believe that Tanya Branning could be making a much-welcomed comeback after her daughter Lauren spoke of her mother's absence on Tuesday night.

Lauren, played by Jacqueline Jossa, shared her upset that Tanya was missing out on the chance to see her grandson Louis grow up since she moved away and had only ever kept in touch via video chat.

Of course, the conversation set tongues wagging and fans swiftly took to Twitter to discuss a possible comeback from the character played by actress Jo Joyner.

One user noted: “Too much mention of Tanya. Kinda hinting she’ll be popping up in the coming weeks.”

While another commented: "The conversation led to one fan tweeting: “Heavy mention of Tanya there, I wonder if she’s coming back?!”

Too much mention of Tanya. Kinda hinting she'll be popping up in the coming weeks #eastenders — Simon Craig (@simonrcraig) 31 January 2017

Namedrop...Tanya is going to pop up on easties soon then...maybe to help stop Max in his evil scheme #EastEnders — Elizabeth Helen (@helenthomas1004) 31 January 2017

Oh please tell me that's not some kind of hint at Tanya returning?#Eastenders — Owen Butters (@owen_butters) 31 January 2017

Meanwhile, Max Branning appears to have been planning to get his revenge on the entire square after being framed for the murder of Lucy Beale.

Some have speculated that he may have caused, or set up, the bus crash which took place in the disaster week.