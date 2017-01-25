Is Eastenders In For A Big Win At National Television Awards? Everything You Need To Know

We've got the scoop on just about everything you need to know to prepare you for tonight's big ceremony.

National Television Awards Canvas

It's the glitziest night of the year when all of television's brightest stars battle it out for a coveted gong at the National Television Awards.

Leading stars from the biggest soaps such as Eastenders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will go head to head in the serial drama performance category, while personalities such as Mary Berry and Simon Cowell will face off in the TV judge category. 

The awards ceremony, hosted in association with Accolade Wines, is merely a few hours away but as we countdown to the exciting evening we've got the scoop on just about everything you need to know to prepare you for tonight. 

What time are the National Television Awards 2017?

This year's awards ceremony will take place at London's O2 arena in London. The show will be live and starts at 7.30pm with a 10pm finish. 

Who is hosting the NTAs this year?

Dermot O'Leary is set to take to the stage once again!

Which shows and actors have been nominated for NTAs? 

One of the big ones to watch this year is the TV judge award, which will see the likes of Strictly Come Dancing’s Len Goodman and Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry going head to head. It will be a much-needed goodbye, after they both filmed their respective last episodes for the shows this year.

Elsewhere, Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker will go up against Ant and Dec, and James Corden in the TV presenter category after appearing on the show in his boxers.  

Who will attend the National Television Awards on the night? 

Scarlett Moffatt, James Arthur, Ed Balls, Ant and Dec, Rylan Clark-Neal, Alan Carr, Graham Norton, Holly Willoughby, Leigh Francis, Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan, Jack P Shepherd, Lacey Turner, Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, Phillip Schofield and Lorraine Kelly are just some of the names expected to appear. 

Who has been nominated for an NTA? 

The nominees for the National Television Awards categories are as follows: 

Talent show 

Britain’s Got Talent 

Strictly Come Dancing 

The X Factor 

TV judge

David Walliams 

Len Goodman 

Mary Berry 

Nicole Scherzinger 

Simon Cowell 

Serial drama 

Coronation Street 

EastEnders 

Emmerdale 

Hollyoaks 

Drama 

Casualty 

Cold Feet 

Game Of Thrones 

Happy Valley 

The Night Manager 

Comedy 

Benidorm 

Mrs Brown’s Boys Orange Is The New Black 

The Big Bang Theory 

Drama performance 

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) 

Jenna Coleman (Victoria) 

Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) 

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager) 

Factual entertainment 

DIY SOS

The Big Build 

Gogglebox 

Making A Murderer 

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs 

Tattoo Fixers 

Period drama 

Call The Midwife 

Peaky Blinders 

Poldark 

Stranger Things 

Victoria 

Challenge show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 

Love Island 

MasterChef 

The Apprentice 

The Great British Bake Off 

Daytime Come Dine With Me 

Pointless 

The Chase 

The Jeremy Kyle Show 

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec’s ­Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice 

The Graham ­Norton Show 

The Last Leg 

TV presenter 

Ant & Dec 

Gary Lineker 

James Corden 

Mel & Sue 

Rylan Clark-Neal 

Serial drama performance 

Danny Miller (Emmerdale) 

Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street) 

Lacey Turner (EastEnders) 

Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale) 

Live magazine show 

BBC Breakfast 

Loose Women 

Sunday Brunch 

The One Show 

This Morning 

Newcomer 

Duncan James (Hollyoaks) 

Faye Brookes (Coronation Street) 

Lloyd Everett (Casualty) 

Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)

