Is Eastenders In For A Big Win At National Television Awards? Everything You Need To Know

We've got the scoop on just about everything you need to know to prepare you for tonight's big ceremony.
It's the glitziest night of the year when all of television's brightest stars battle it out for a coveted gong at the National Television Awards.
Leading stars from the biggest soaps such as Eastenders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will go head to head in the serial drama performance category, while personalities such as Mary Berry and Simon Cowell will face off in the TV judge category.
The awards ceremony, hosted in association with Accolade Wines, is merely a few hours away but as we countdown to the exciting evening we've got the scoop on just about everything you need to know to prepare you for tonight.
This year's awards ceremony will take place at London's O2 arena in London. The show will be live and starts at 7.30pm with a 10pm finish.
Dermot O'Leary is set to take to the stage once again!
One of the big ones to watch this year is the TV judge award, which will see the likes of Strictly Come Dancing’s Len Goodman and Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry going head to head. It will be a much-needed goodbye, after they both filmed their respective last episodes for the shows this year.
Elsewhere, Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker will go up against Ant and Dec, and James Corden in the TV presenter category after appearing on the show in his boxers.
Scarlett Moffatt, James Arthur, Ed Balls, Ant and Dec, Rylan Clark-Neal, Alan Carr, Graham Norton, Holly Willoughby, Leigh Francis, Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan, Jack P Shepherd, Lacey Turner, Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, Phillip Schofield and Lorraine Kelly are just some of the names expected to appear.
The nominees for the National Television Awards categories are as follows:
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The X Factor
TV judge
David Walliams
Len Goodman
Mary Berry
Nicole Scherzinger
Simon Cowell
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Drama
Casualty
Cold Feet
Game Of Thrones
Happy Valley
The Night Manager
Benidorm
Mrs Brown’s Boys Orange Is The New Black
The Big Bang Theory
Drama performance
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Jenna Coleman (Victoria)
Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)
Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)
DIY SOS
The Big Build
Gogglebox
Making A Murderer
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Tattoo Fixers
Call The Midwife
Peaky Blinders
Poldark
Stranger Things
Victoria
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Love Island
MasterChef
The Apprentice
The Great British Bake Off
Daytime Come Dine With Me
Pointless
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
Ant & Dec
Gary Lineker
James Corden
Mel & Sue
Rylan Clark-Neal
Danny Miller (Emmerdale)
Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street)
Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale)
BBC Breakfast
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
The One Show
This Morning
Duncan James (Hollyoaks)
Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)
Lloyd Everett (Casualty)
Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)
