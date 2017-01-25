Is Eastenders In For A Big Win At National Television Awards? Everything You Need To Know

We've got the scoop on just about everything you need to know to prepare you for tonight's big ceremony.

It's the glitziest night of the year when all of television's brightest stars battle it out for a coveted gong at the National Television Awards.

Leading stars from the biggest soaps such as Eastenders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will go head to head in the serial drama performance category, while personalities such as Mary Berry and Simon Cowell will face off in the TV judge category.

The awards ceremony, hosted in association with Accolade Wines, is merely a few hours away but as we countdown to the exciting evening we've got the scoop on just about everything you need to know to prepare you for tonight.

What time are the National Television Awards 2017?

This year's awards ceremony will take place at London's O2 arena in London. The show will be live and starts at 7.30pm with a 10pm finish.

Who is hosting the NTAs this year?

Dermot O'Leary is set to take to the stage once again!

Which shows and actors have been nominated for NTAs?

One of the big ones to watch this year is the TV judge award, which will see the likes of Strictly Come Dancing’s Len Goodman and Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry going head to head. It will be a much-needed goodbye, after they both filmed their respective last episodes for the shows this year.

Elsewhere, Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker will go up against Ant and Dec, and James Corden in the TV presenter category after appearing on the show in his boxers.

Who will attend the National Television Awards on the night?

Scarlett Moffatt, James Arthur, Ed Balls, Ant and Dec, Rylan Clark-Neal, Alan Carr, Graham Norton, Holly Willoughby, Leigh Francis, Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan, Jack P Shepherd, Lacey Turner, Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, Phillip Schofield and Lorraine Kelly are just some of the names expected to appear.

Who has been nominated for an NTA?

The nominees for the National Television Awards categories are as follows:

Talent show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The X Factor

TV judge

David Walliams

Len Goodman

Mary Berry

Nicole Scherzinger

Simon Cowell

Serial drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Drama

Casualty

Cold Feet

Game Of Thrones

Happy Valley

The Night Manager

Comedy

Benidorm

Mrs Brown’s Boys Orange Is The New Black

The Big Bang Theory

Drama performance

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Jenna Coleman (Victoria)

Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

Factual entertainment

DIY SOS

The Big Build

Gogglebox

Making A Murderer

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Tattoo Fixers

Period drama

Call The Midwife

Peaky Blinders

Poldark

Stranger Things

Victoria

Challenge show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Great British Bake Off

Daytime Come Dine With Me

Pointless

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec’s ­Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham ­Norton Show

The Last Leg

TV presenter

Ant & Dec

Gary Lineker

James Corden

Mel & Sue

Rylan Clark-Neal

Serial drama performance

Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale)

Live magazine show

BBC Breakfast

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The One Show

This Morning

Newcomer

Duncan James (Hollyoaks)

Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)

Lloyd Everett (Casualty)

Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)