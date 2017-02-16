This Blue Bad Boy Has Joined Eastenders!

A certain member of Blue is about to join Albert Square as the new bad boy on the block...

Blue singer, Lee Ryan, has joined the cast of Eastenders!

The boyband star is swapping the recording studio for the small screen after he landed the role of 'bad boy' Woody.

In an interview with The Sun he said "I'm so excited to be part of the show. Woody is the best role I could have wished for.

"He's a brilliant character and it's clear he's led a colourful life. Everyone at EastEnders has been so welcoming."

Executive Producer, Sean O'Connor said: "I'm delighted to welcome Lee Ryan to Walford as 'Woody' Woodward.

"Woody is a man who has worked hard and played hard in bars, clubs and pubs around the world and has finally decided to stop wandering and put down some roots.

"He's going to ruffle some feathers and obviously break some hearts, so there's a great deal to look forward to as soon as he bursts onto the square.

"Lee is a perfect casting for Albert Square and we knew straight away we wanted him for the role."

Lee's character is expected to appear on screens within the next few weeks.

Lee is not the only Blue member to hang up his microphone!

Bandmate Duncan James is currently winning over soap fans as Ryan Knight on 'Hollyoaks' and Simon Webbe was cast as Andy Cousins in BBC Scotland saga 'River City' last year.

We can't wait to see Lee take to the square, he'll definitely make quite the cheeky chappy!