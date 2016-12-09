Why Do EastEnders Characters Keep Name Dropping THIS Essex Town?

By Alice Westoby

Annoyed Eastenders fans have been taking to Twitter to ask why Ronnie and Jack keep banging on about this town in Essex.

Jack Branning Ronnie Mitchell

Comments

For those who aren't up date with the latest goings on in Albert Square, Jack Branning and Ronnie Mitchell are considering leaving Walford and moving to Essex, specifically Ongar.

Of course, we've got nothing against Ongar, which according to Wikipedia is a 'Civil parish in the Epping Forest District in Essex'.

But more than a few Eastenders fans are annoyed about how much they keep mentioning the random location...

And one thing that makes moving to Ongar even more of a weird place for drama...it's only a few miles up the road from Walford's supposed location of Bromley-by-Bow! 

Epping isn't far from Ongar, so they could pop to Albert Square for the afternoon if she wanted.

Eastenders Tube Map  

It's not as bad as when Sonia moved to Kettering, it would take a good few hours to visit her! 

