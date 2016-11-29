Holly And Phil's Naughtiest Moments On This Morning That Sum Up 2016

Play Holly's Funniest Moments and Cheekiest Innuendos | This Morning 04:21

From 'welly wanging' to accidental innuendos, Holly and Phil have said it all. We dare you to watch this WITHOUT crying with laughter.

This year has been a turbulent one to say the least, with some super lows but also some fantastic highs. And if we're honest, the cheeky presenters over at This Morning have seriously been getting us through the lows.

Rarely a day goes by where Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield aren't reduced to tears by one of their own - usually Holly's - accidental innuendos.

No matter what day of the week, who they are interviewing or how serious the subject is, there's just no telling when a seemingly innocent phrase will set them off into a serious fit of the giggles.

And their laughs are infectious, leaving us viewers in stitches too!

The year 2016 has seen some hilarious moments from the King and Queen of daytime telly, from 'welly wanging' to exclamations like "once it's in, I love it!".

We're celebrating the times when they try - and fail - to keep a straight face.

We dare you to watch the compilation video without crying tears of laughter. Go on!