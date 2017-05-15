Fans Cringe As Holly Willoughby and Tess Daley Wear Similar Dresses At BAFTAS

The presenters may have stunned on the red carpet at the TV BAFTAS but they might have turned heads for the wrong reasons.

Holly Willoughby and Tess Daley narrowly avoided disaster on the red carpet when they showed up in strikingly similar dresses at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

'This Morning' host Holly looked stunning as she graced the glitzy ceremony wearing a pale duck-egg blue Roland Mouret gown, but fans were overcome with Deja Vu as they noted Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daley was wearing "the same dress" in a different colour.

While each dress had their differences, the similarities between the two frocks couldn't be ignored.

Holly opted for a long form-fitting blue gown, with a train that dropped to the floor, while Tess sported what appeared to be a shorter version of the same dress in pink.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out how the dress both featured the same detailing on the bodice and appeared to be cut from the same material.

Tess decided to give her dress and edge by having her hair styled into a ponytail, while Holly opted for classic Hollywood waves to finish off her look. However, with both of their locks in the same luscious golden blonde, it added to the similarity of their appearance.



Viewers at home swiftly took to Twitter to note the fashion faux pas.

are holly willoughby and tess daley wearing the same dress — Georgie (@corriemad_2002) May 14, 2017

Bit awkward that Tess Daly and Holly Willoughby are wearing the same dress #BAFTATV — Ciara (@ThisismeCiaraD) May 14, 2017

Tess and Holly in the same dress only different colours?!? #baftas #outfitcreeping — Lynsey Addis (@laddis787) May 14, 2017

Both girls looked flawless despite the odds!