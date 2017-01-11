Kim Woodburn Gets A Makeover And She Looks Unrecognisable!

Play Kim Woodburn gets a complete makeover on Celebrity 100% Hotter Daily Mail Online 00:55

TV personality Kim Woodburn has ditched her peroxide blonde hair after undergoing a makeover for Channel 5's 100% Hotter.

You know Kim Woodburn off of Kim and Aggie, off of How Clean Is Your House? Well, she's just undergone a makeover and now she looks like a totally different woman.

Kim, 74, is recognised for her iconic look which includes a pearl necklace and her peroxide blonde hair scraped back in a high pony tail. Now, all in the aid of television, she's traded it in for brunette locks and a work appropriate roll neck jumper.



Kim with a choppy brunette bob post makeover. Picture | Channel 5

The cleaner-turned-TV personality underwent the transformation for Channel 5's 100% Hotter.

After her new look was revealed to her for the first time with a dramatic mirror exposé, she squealed: "Oh my goodness me, it’s such a change! And my hair, my good god! Honestly, I have never thought of myself with dark brown hair.