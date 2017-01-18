Debbie Dingle's Daughter Won't Look Like This In Emmerdale Anymore!

As Debbie makes her much-anticipated return, her daughter Sarah might look a little different from what you remember.

Debbie Dingle is set to make a sensational return to Emmerdale, as her new comeback storyline has been revealed.

The feisty character, played by Charlotte Webb, has been in France for the last year after discovering that her boyfriend Ross Barton had shot Robert Sudden, but now she's set to send shockwaves through the village with her return.

However, viewers might notice something a little different about her daughter Sarah, as producers of the show have re-cast the actress.

Previously played by Sophia Amber Moore, the character has been taken over by Katie Hill and the young actress is set to make her onscreen debut on Tuesday 24th January.

She'll arrive with her mother Debbie who arrives in a panic after being chased by sinister men she owes money too.

So why have producers suddenly decided to change the actress? We liked the old one!

A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: "Due to the nature of the storyline the character of Sarah Sudden has been recast for an older actress. The role will now be played by Katie Hill."

Sophia played Sarah from 2007 and during her time in the show, she was involved in juicy storylines including the need for a bone marrow transplant after falling ill with a genetic condition called Falcon anemia as well as leukemia. She was also heavily involved with the Killer Cameron plotline.

The news comes after producer Iain McLeod said that Debbie Dingle's return is a plot juicy enough to be carried out for "12 to 18 months".

He told OK! magazine: “Just when you think you can’t catch your breath, there’s a surprise that she has for us at the end that’s kind of desperately sad, really heartbreaking and I think will trigger a massive storyline for her for the next 12-18 months.”

It's not exactly clear what's in store for Debbie's return, but it's thought she will appear in the soap at the end of the month and she will be busy filming for the next 12 months.

She said: “I’m going to be full on for the next year at least.

“I can’t really reveal anything, but it’s going to hugely affect the whole Dingle family.”

The news comes after a spokesperson for the ITV soap revealed that Debbie will be leaning on her parents Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Charity, played by Emma Atkins for support following her comeback.

They teased: “Debbie Dingle will make an explosive return to the village early next year, leaving chaos in her wake.