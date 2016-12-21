WATCH! Emmerdale Star John Middleton's Heart-Wrenching Portrayal Of Dementia Has Twitter In Tears

Play Emmerdale - Ashley Doesn't Recognise Anyone Anymore 05:31

The nation found themselves gripped as the groundbreaking storyline surrounding Ashley's dementia reached it's peak.

Fans have taken to social media to praise 'Emmerdale' star John Middleton for his emotional performance during the soap's special dementia episode on Tuesday night.

The thirty-minute episode was told solely form the perspective of Ashley Thomas, who has been battling with early onset vascular dementia for the last two years after suffering a stroke.

As the storyline reached it's two-year climax, viewers witnessed how he was unable to recognise his loved ones including wife Laurel, and the emotional scenes struck a chord with audiences at home.

In a commendable effort by the soap's producers, regular actors were replaced with unfamiliar faces in a bid to replicate how difficult it would be for the character to recognise those close to him.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to reveal their heartache as they called for the show to sweep up at the National Television Awards next year.

@ITV @emmerdale my mum has early onset dementia. That was heartbreaking but so accurate, thank you for raising awareness — Caroline Gray (@CarolineWeeto) December 20, 2016

Last nights #emmerdale was such a brilliant episode well done @john_Middleton_ brilliant performance — Joe (@joeboxie) December 21, 2016

@emmerdale amazing amazing amazing! A fantastic portrayal... if this doesn't get an award I will eat my — christina shotton (@christinashotto) December 21, 2016

Last night's Emmerdale was devastating. I normally don't watch, but that was magnetic, harrowing TV. Very brave. Still thinking about it now — Rob Leane (@robleane) December 21, 2016

Last night's #Emmerdale - groundbreaking as well as heartbreaking — Martyn Collister (@ME_Colly) December 21, 2016

The episode comes after Ruth Langsford welled up with tears, as she commended John Middleton on his performance during This Morning on Tuesday.

Ruth was seen fighting back tears as she discussed her father's own personal struggle with dementia ahead of the special episode.

She sat alongside the actor to speak from a family member’s point of view after her father passed away at the age of 57 in 2012 after his battle with Alzheimers, which is the most common cause of dementia.

At one point she had to be comforted by her husband and co-host Eamon Holmes, as she explained: “I’m fine but I do get a bit upset when I talk about my dad. It is a massive issue and I’m glad that we are talking more about it.”

Turning her attention towards John Middleton, she praised the actor and concluded: "I would like to say thank you from families because it's not every day that this gets represented well and you have actually done that."

Looking at Ruth, John replied, “That’s the best award I could possibly imagine or ask for, thank you.”