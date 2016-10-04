Watch! Loose Women's Coleen Puts Britney To Shame As She Squeezes Into THAT Red Catsuit

Play Coleen Nolan wears Britney style catsuit on Loose Women 00:34

The Loose Women panelist gave the 'Oops...I Did It Again!' singer a run for her money when she put on her iconic costume.

Just when you thought 'Loose Women' couldn't get any more hilarious, Coleen Nolan goes and pulls it out the bag!

The 51-year-old panelist, tried her hand at becoming one of the world's most iconic posters, when she slipped into a red latex catsuit to pay homage to Britney Spears' 'Oops...I Did It Again!' video ahead of the singer's appearance on the show.

Showing off her age-defying figure, Coleen slipped into the skin-tight number as she prepared for the arrival of the pop star.

Looking rather uncomfortable in the shiny latex catsuit, Coleen struggled to walk as she gasped: "I can't breath, I can't sit down! Don't make me sit down!"



The comedy didn't stop there either!

Once Britney took to the stage she grouped the Loose Women, including Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Janet Street-Porter, together to help them perform a sexy dance.

Of course talk soon turned cheeky, with the panelists urging Britney to reveal her celebrity crushes in a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid.

The mother-of-two, revealed she would snog none other than JUSTIN BIEBER, but would avoid Madonna, despite their infamous kiss at the 2003 MTV VMA Awards.

Britney never fails to make our jaws drop!