Was Louis Walsh Set To Appear In The 'I'm A Celeb' Jungle?

If Louis Walsh had his own way, then fans would have seen him entering into the jungle and trying his hand at Bushtucker trials.

The X Factor Judge has revealed that he had signed up to 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Out of Here!' this year but his Simon Cowell talked him out of it at the last minute.

The 64-year-old music manager claims he negotiated a deal with the bosses of the creepy-crawly show when he was dramatically dropped from the singing competition's panel last year, but his plans to slip into his jungle gear were scuppered when his old pal got in touch.

Speaking on 'Alan Carr's 12 Stars of Christmas', he said: "I was offered the one in the jungle, 'I'm A Celebrity'. Simon Cowell rang me and said: 'Don't do it darling, don't do it, I've got another plan for you.' He was obviously giving me the gig back."

Louis Walsh says he would prefer to go into the jungle over Strictly

Now that he's had his heart set on being down under, Louis says there's no chance you'll be seeing him shaking his stuff in the ballroom on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Louis, who admitted he was devastated when he was axed from the programme following 11 years as a judge, says he was always adamant he'd never sign up to 'The X Factor's' rival show 'Strictly Come Dancing' because he has two left feet.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said earlier this year: "I would never do 'Strictly Come Dancing.' I can't dance. You have to be really good. There's no hiding on 'Strictly', you have to be really good. Those judges are tough, they're cruel but they know what they're talking about. It's a very feel-good show, it's a family show."

We can only hope he'll head down under next year!