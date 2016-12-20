Is Lucy Back? Ian Beale Receives Chilling Message From DEAD Daughter In Sinister Eastenders Spoiler

Play Lucy Beale stars in creepy EastEnders Christmas trailer 01:50

The ghost of christmases past could be set to return as a chilling new storylines ramps up in Albert Square.

Lucy's Beale's death sent shockwaves through Albert Square and had the tongues of the nation wagging in what became the biggest whodunnit storylines to ever hit Walford, after her murderer was revealed to be none other than her 11-year-old half brother Bobby Beale.

Now Ian Beale's daughter could be making a shock return as an explosive new trailer sees the grieving father receive a chilling message from beyond the grave a year after Lucy's death.

Scenes from the creepy new teaser show Ian looking visibly shocked as he receives a pudding - alongside a suspicious message that is signed: 'Merry Christmas, Love Lucy'.







The character, played by Adam Woodyatt, is clearly shaken up as he reads the note, but when mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) asks him what the mysterious letter is about, he lies and says: "It wasn't for us, it's been delivered to the wrong address."

Lucy doesn't make an appearance in the scene, but the note itself is sure to send chills through the family.

It's thought the creepy note could be a cruel prank from the likes of Max Branning, played by Jake Wood, who was wrongly framed for Lucy's murder.

Max, who is set to return to the square this Christmas, has already sent Ian a note in the past saying he would never forget what had happened.

Elsewhere in the trailer, questions are raised as to who sent Stacey Branning and boyfriend Martin a huge turkey gift with all the trimmings.

Meanwhile, at the Carter's residence, the family all appear to be in festive spirits as they celebrate Christmas Day at Lee and Whitney's house.

However during a heart to heart with Mick (Danny Dyer) it becomes apparent that a subdued Lee has some secrets he's hiding.

The revealing new trailer also touches on Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) deteriorating health as Jay tries to encourage his to battle to stay alive.

Christmas looks set to offer more bang than a Christmas cracker on December 25!