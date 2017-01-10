Mrs Brown's Boys Is BACK And Your Saturday Night's Won't Be The Same!

The decision between going out or staying in and watching the much-loved character has never been harder!

Whether you love her or hate her she's a grandmother like no other!

Now Mrs Brown is getting her VERY own Saturday night entertainment show called 'All Round to Mrs Brown's'.

The sweary pensioner, played by Brendan O'Carroll, is set to follow in the footsteps of Graham Norton, Ant and Dec with a brand new show that takes place inside her home.

Agnes Brown will invite celebrity guests into her home and it's thought that lots of 'shenanigans' and 'outrageous stunts' are to be expected each week.

O’Carroll said: "The entire cast is excited by this. I think Agnes may be worried that she’ll need a bigger kettle to make tea for everyone that’s coming round!"

A pilot for the new show has already been recorded although it won’t be screened until later this year.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content added: "Bringing one of our biggest comedy stars Mrs Brown to Saturday nights in 2017 with a new entertainment show is going to be full of fun and mischief and totally unpredictable, I can’t wait!"

Despite enthusiasm from producers, it seems the new has left the nation divided, with many viewers taking to Twitter to vent their contrasting opinions.

Oh dear God no!!! #MrsBrownsBoys Mrs Brown star set to front new Saturday night BBC showhttps://t.co/YUKTkOaW2K — David Wilson (@Nursedave34) January 9, 2017