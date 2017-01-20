Pregnant Binky Felstead Debuts Her HUGE Bump On Set Of Made In Chelsea

The stunning brunette made her return to filming following news that she is expecting her first child with co-star JP.

It was the reality bombshell that left all our jaws wide open, but it seems as though Binky is happily settling into her pregnancy.

The Made In Chelsea star was pictured on set for the first time since announcing the news that she is expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Josh 'JP' Patterson.

In a brief Snapchat video filmed by fellow co-star Jamie Laing, Binky can be seen cradling her large bump as she wears a figure-hugging nude dress.

With the focus solely on Binky, Jamie can be heard saying: "What do we have here... ooooh pretty lady!"

The mum-to-be looks delighted as she smiles into the camera.

Meanwhile, Binky's mother Jane has expressed her "shock" over the news but insists that her daughter Binky is very "maternal" and has "always" wanted a "big family".

"A short while ago I suddenly found out I am going to be a grandmother! Total shock of course for both of us! What a wonderful gift this is! I can't express how happy I am!" Jane gushed.

She added: "Binks has always loved children; being very maternal she always saw herself having a big family - in the future! The future is a wonderful thing because you can let it sort itself out; because we have absolutely no control."

The reality TV mum also promised her daughter that the bundle of joy will bring Binky "undreamed happiness", but has warned her of the "extreme tiredness" that comes with motherhood.

Jane added to MailOnline: "They are both overcome with joy; and suddenly the future they planned - if they had planned one (which I doubt) - is turned on it's head.

"They are going in a whole new exciting direction which will bring them undreamed of happiness - as well as extreme tiredness (and penury!)"

"I can be on hand if needed... and I feel I just might be!"

When you get the best surprise you never knew you always wanted ... There's a little 'buh' on the way A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) onJan 15, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

Whilst Binky and JP are not officially together at the moment, they do go on "dates" but insist they won't be rushing their relationship for the sake of the baby.

Speaking about their complicated relationship, JP recently told OK! magazine: "Where we're both being very mature is with the fact that you should never get back together just because there's a baby in the picture.

"It has to be for the right reasons. We love each other a great deal and there's no pressure - but you do have to take the past into consideration, where there have been a few hiccups. We're just taking it very easy."