Who Gets Your Vote At The National Television Awards 2017?

It's 'I'm A Celebrity...' versus 'GBBO', 'Love Island' versus 'The Apprentice' in the ultimate TV showdown! Who will you be voting for?

Let's face it, there's nothing better than snuggling up with a cuppa and a biscuit and catching up with your guilty pleasures on the box.

Yes, TV is undeniably part of British culture and we LOVE IT!

But are you more of a soap fan or a drama diva and which presenters do you think should get the crown?

Well, luckily The National Television Awards 2017 are your chance to make your mark and tell everybody how you feel!

They take place on 25th of January, but before the big event is the chance to have your say by voting on their website.

And voting is now open to throw your weight behind your fave programmes.

You can also talk about your stand out moment of the year... so will it be Scarlett Moffatt being crowned Queen of the Jungle or the mind-blowing footage of baby animals playing on Planet Earth II?

YOU DECIDE!

The shortlist is as follows:

TALENT SHOW

Britain's Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The X Factor

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders )

Jenna Coleman (Victoria )

Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley )

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager )

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

NEWCOMER

Duncan James (Hollyoaks )

Faye Brookes (Coronation Street )

Lloyd Everitt (Casualty )

Tilly Keeper (EastEnders )

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Danny Miller (Emmerdale )

Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street )

Lacey Turner (EastEnders )

Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale )

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

COMEDY

Benidorm

Mrs Brown's Boys

Orange Is The New Black

The Big Bang Theory

CHALLENGE SHOW

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA

Casualty

Cold Feet

Game Of Thrones

Happy Valley

The Night Manager

PERIOD DRAMA

Call The Midwife

Peaky Blinders

Poldark

Stranger Things

Victoria

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Gogglebox

Making A Murderer

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Tattoo Fixers

TV JUDGE

David Walliams

Len Goodman

Mary Berry

Nicole Scherzinger

Simon Cowell

DAYTIME

Come Dine With Me

Pointless

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

LIVE MAGAZINE SHOW

BBC Breakfast

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The One Show

This Morning

TV PRESENTER

Ant & Dec

Gary Lineker

James Corden

Mel & Sue

Rylan Clark-Neal

You can vote on their website here!