Who Gets Your Vote At The National Television Awards 2017?

Emma Thompson Drops TWO Dress Sizes In 6 Weeks Thanks To Kate Middleton's Diet Guru
Here's how actress Emma Thompson has dropped from a size 14 to a size 10.
It's 'I'm A Celebrity...' versus 'GBBO', 'Love Island' versus 'The Apprentice' in the ultimate TV showdown! Who will you be voting for?
Let's face it, there's nothing better than snuggling up with a cuppa and a biscuit and catching up with your guilty pleasures on the box.
Yes, TV is undeniably part of British culture and we LOVE IT!
But are you more of a soap fan or a drama diva and which presenters do you think should get the crown?
Well, luckily The National Television Awards 2017 are your chance to make your mark and tell everybody how you feel!
They take place on 25th of January, but before the big event is the chance to have your say by voting on their website.
And voting is now open to throw your weight behind your fave programmes.
You can also talk about your stand out moment of the year... so will it be Scarlett Moffatt being crowned Queen of the Jungle or the mind-blowing footage of baby animals playing on Planet Earth II?
YOU DECIDE!
The shortlist is as follows:
TALENT SHOW
Britain's Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The X Factor
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders )
Jenna Coleman (Victoria )
Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley )
Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager )
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
NEWCOMER
Duncan James (Hollyoaks )
Faye Brookes (Coronation Street )
Lloyd Everitt (Casualty )
Tilly Keeper (EastEnders )
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Danny Miller (Emmerdale )
Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street )
Lacey Turner (EastEnders )
Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale )
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
COMEDY
Benidorm
Mrs Brown's Boys
Orange Is The New Black
The Big Bang Theory
CHALLENGE SHOW
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Love Island
MasterChef
The Apprentice
The Great British Bake Off
DRAMA
Casualty
Cold Feet
Game Of Thrones
Happy Valley
The Night Manager
PERIOD DRAMA
Call The Midwife
Peaky Blinders
Poldark
Stranger Things
Victoria
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Gogglebox
Making A Murderer
Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Tattoo Fixers
TV JUDGE
David Walliams
Len Goodman
Mary Berry
Nicole Scherzinger
DAYTIME
Come Dine With Me
Pointless
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
LIVE MAGAZINE SHOW
BBC Breakfast
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
The One Show
This Morning
TV PRESENTER
Ant & Dec
Gary Lineker
James Corden
Mel & Sue
Rylan Clark-Neal
Here's how actress Emma Thompson has dropped from a size 14 to a size 10.
James Corden lovingly remembered how George Michael helped to create the Carpool Karaoke phenomenon on The Late Late Show...
1am - 4am
Destiny's Child Survivor
02:44
Jess Glynne Don't Be So Hard On Yourself
02:38
Daft Punk Get Lucky ft. Pharrell Williams
02:35
Katy Perry Firework
02:32
Comments