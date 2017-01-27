Peter Andre And Gino D'Acampo's Bromance Is Too Much For TV!

By Hollie Borland, 27th January 2017, 11:49

As Peter Andre takes on MJ and Missy Elliot for Lip Sync Battle UK, his bromance with Gino D'Acampo was taken to a whole new level!

Peter Andre And Gino D'Acampo's Bromance Is Too Mu

Comments

When Peter Andre signs up to do Lip Sync Battle UK, he doesn't do it by halves. You kind of have when you know your opponent is This Morning's Gino D'Acampo. 

Whilst the 'Mysterious Girl' hunk took to the stage for the game show to mime the words to Michael Jackson's Bad, he taunted rival Gino with his grinding crotch - only for Gino to take it one step further!

Read more: This Coronation Street Star Has Quit The Cobbles For Good!

Unfazed by Peter's advances, Gino teases him by putting his hands on his crotch!

The dad of four also donned a custom pair of denim jeans and sleeveless jacket covered in purple holographic patterns to take on a Missy Elliot hit.

Gino gave it as good as he got by lip syncing to Peter's own song, Mysterious Girl, complete with a drawn on nine-pack of abs!

To watch the full episode, tune in to Lip Sync Battle UK continues on Friday at 10pm on Channel 5.

Don't Miss! Latest Stories & Pics

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Heart's Happy Hour: It's Friday!

2pm - 3pm

Watch heart TV

  • Kings Of Leon Sex On Fire

    Now

    iTunes

  • Booty Luv Boogie 2Nite

    14:08

    iTunes

  • Sonique It Feels So Good

    14:04

    iTunes

  • Stardust Music Sounds Better With You

    14:00

    iTunes

Pictures On Heart