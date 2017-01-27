Peter Andre And Gino D'Acampo's Bromance Is Too Much For TV!

As Peter Andre takes on MJ and Missy Elliot for Lip Sync Battle UK, his bromance with Gino D'Acampo was taken to a whole new level!

When Peter Andre signs up to do Lip Sync Battle UK, he doesn't do it by halves. You kind of have when you know your opponent is This Morning's Gino D'Acampo.

Whilst the 'Mysterious Girl' hunk took to the stage for the game show to mime the words to Michael Jackson's Bad, he taunted rival Gino with his grinding crotch - only for Gino to take it one step further!

Unfazed by Peter's advances, Gino teases him by putting his hands on his crotch!

The dad of four also donned a custom pair of denim jeans and sleeveless jacket covered in purple holographic patterns to take on a Missy Elliot hit.

Gino gave it as good as he got by lip syncing to Peter's own song, Mysterious Girl, complete with a drawn on nine-pack of abs!

To watch the full episode, tune in to Lip Sync Battle UK continues on Friday at 10pm on Channel 5.