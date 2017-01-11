Phillip Schofield Lands A New Prime Time TV Show!

Phil Schofield is going to be our new Saturday night staple after signing up for this brand new ITV show!

Phillip Schofield is already busy during the week due to his This Morning hosting duties with Holly Willoughby, but he's set to have hectic weekends too after signing up to host a brand new ITV game show '5 Gold Rings'.

The 54-year-old television presenter has landed the job on the new game show which will see two teams battle it out for the chance to win £25,000.

Each team will have to answer questions by placing gold rings onto an LED display on the studio floor. The rings decrease in size as the teams progress, meaning the answers they give need to be more specific.

A spokesperson for ITV said "The concept for the show itself is really clever.

"There's a huge demand for game shows at the moment and everyone's convinced that this will really catch on."

"Phillip is the perfect choice to host 5 Gold Rings as everyone knows he is a safe pair of hands and a true professional."

And this isn't Phil's first foray into the world of game shows as he has also fronted 'All Star Mr & Mrs', 'The Cube', and 'Beat The Star'.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I love the whole concept of this show. It's such a simple idea.

"It looks amazing and anyone can play. I can't wait to get started."

And if you like the sound of the show and would like to play along at home, ITV are also developing an app which will allow audiences to take part.

So keep your eyes peeled, '5 Gold Rings' is set to hit our screens in the coming months.