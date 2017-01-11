Phillip Schofield Lands A New Prime Time TV Show!

Could Amal Clooney Be Pregnant? This Recent Picture Has People Thinking So!
A recent picture of Amal Clooney has set the rumour mill in motion that her and hubby George Clooney could be expecting...
Phil Schofield is going to be our new Saturday night staple after signing up for this brand new ITV show!
Phillip Schofield is already busy during the week due to his This Morning hosting duties with Holly Willoughby, but he's set to have hectic weekends too after signing up to host a brand new ITV game show '5 Gold Rings'.
The 54-year-old television presenter has landed the job on the new game show which will see two teams battle it out for the chance to win £25,000.
A spokesperson for ITV said "The concept for the show itself is really clever.
A recent picture of Amal Clooney has set the rumour mill in motion that her and hubby George Clooney could be expecting...
The 25-year-old signer took a year long break from performing and shed a lot of weight while he was at it!
12pm - 1pm
Comments