Piers Morgan 'CONFIRMS' Susanna Reid Is 'Pregnant' With Twins

By Hollie Borland

The Good Morning Britain presenter played the ultimate prank on his TV wife by falsely tweeting that she was in fact pregnant with twins. It's all lies!

Piers Morgan CONFIRMS Susanna Reid Is 'Pregnant' W

Comments

It all started when the two hosts of Good Morning Britain were talking about those Amal Clooney pregnancy rumours.

Whilst Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan addressed those side-on photos of George Clooney's wife, Amal, apparently 'revealing' a baby bump, Susanna took the opportunity to slam the media's obsessions with women's waistlines. 

Read more: Holly And Phil's Naughtiest Moments On This Morning

Getting up off the sofa, Susanna, 46, turned side on to argue that any woman in a photograph taken from the side makes her look like she's sporting a "little bump". 

She said: "Look, seriously, if any woman stands sideways to camera you could speculate that she’s pregnant."

As she demonstrated, Piers, 51, unceremoniously and patronisingly patted her stomach and said: "Twins?"

Although that should have been the end of the joke, Piers took things one step further by 'confirming' the news via his personal Twitter account. 

Despite his joke undermining the point she was making, Susanna laughed off Piers' attempt at humour. 

Later on in the show, the father-of-four was forced to address the rumours. 

He said: "Just some breaking news, The Sun on its website, Piers Morgan reveals that Susanna Reid is pregnant by twins."

To which Susanna added: "Piers has just tweeted 'Confirmed'!"

"Well it’s confirmed that I did say you might be pregnant with twins, that is true, it was obviously a joke," Piers cheekily replied. 

"Jokes don’t do very well on social media, do they?"

Only when the joke is funny Piers...

Don't Miss! Latest Stories & Pics

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 1990's Biggest Sellers!

12pm - 1pm

Watch heart TV

  • The Beautiful South A Little Time

    12:24

    iTunes

  • Roxette It Must Have Been Love

    12:20

    iTunes

  • MC Hammer U Can't Touch This

    12:16

    iTunes

  • Alannah Myles Black Velvet

    12:08

    iTunes

Pictures On Heart