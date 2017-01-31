Anton Du Beke Talks To Lorraine About Joining The Strictly Judging Panel!

Could Anton be the person to take Len Goodman's place as head judge?

Everyone's favourite Strictly professional joined Lorraine this morning to talk about the new vacancy on the judging panel since Len Goodman left the show.

In December it was announced that Darcey Bussel was to be promoted to head judge, but this still left a space on the panel for a new judge.

But will Anton be hanging up his dancing shoes any time soon?

When asked by Lorraine on her talk show today he said “From my own personal opinion, I think it’s important that they have a ballroom person on the panel."

"Just for balance. You’ve got Bruno [Tonioli] and Craig [Revel Horwood] from musical theatre or commercial world and you’ve got Darcey [Bussell] from classical ballet world so I think they would require a ballroom person for balance."

"And also the technicalities of what we’re trying to do, you spend a week trying to teach your partner how to do the technicalities of ballroom dancing and if nobody points it out, it’s important really.”

Other than Anton many have speculated whether fellow dancer Brendan Cole could be up for the role, to which he said "I think he'd be hilarious!".

Fingers crossed for Anton as we think he'd make a fab judge!