Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead Is Getting Her OWN 'Mummy Diaries' Show

The reality star is counting down the weeks until she welcomes her first child, and we'll get to watch it all!

It was the reality bombshell that left all our jaws wide open, but it seems as though Binky is happily settling into her pregnancy.

Now the Made In Chelsea star is set to get her VERY OWN show as she gets ready to begin her new chapter as a mother.

It's reported the 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with on-off boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson, has landed a two-part docu-series by E4 that will follow the last stages of Binky's pregnancy and how they plan to adapt as parents.

Don't worry though, it won't be a warts and all show.

According to The Sun, Binky, 26, has signed on to the show despite insisting she didn’t want to "overexpose" her child.

She said: "There won’t be cameras in the delivery suite. We don’t want to overexpose the baby."

A TV insider said: “Binky’s pregnancy came like a bolt from the blue for Made in Chelsea fans and they’ve been desperate for more info ever since.

“A whole show dedicated to her and JP’s journey is bound to be a hit."

Meanwhile, Binky has spoken candidly about her pregnancy cravings and touched on her tempestuous relationship with on-off boyfriend.

Speaking on her experience of carrying a child, Binky says it's been "going really well" and without many side-effects.

Really enjoying this look inc little baby bump This suede tee dress & boots are the both available from @inthestyleUK and there's 20% off everything tonight

Speaking to MailOnline as she unveils the new collection for In The Style, Binky, who was in the early stages of pregnancy on the shoot, said: "Pregnancy is going really well. I had some headaches at the beginning but I've been really lucky and no morning sickness or anything!"

As for her pregnancy cravings, Binky revealed she's been craving carbs and 'everything naughty' but is trying her best to remain healthy.

"We are both looking forward to everything!" she said of her and JP's excitement about the baby's arrival.

"We are both just really excited and can't wait for the little baby to come."

Sunday snoozer after a big ol roast!

The news comes after she was pictured on set for the first time since announcing the news that she is expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Josh 'JP' Patterson.

In a brief Snapchat video filmed by fellow co-star Jamie Laing, Binky can be seen cradling her large bump as she wears a figure-hugging nude dress.

With the focus solely on Binky, Jamie can be heard saying: "What do we have here... ooooh pretty lady!"

The mum-to-be looks delighted as she smiles into the camera.

Meanwhile, Binky's mother Jane has expressed her "shock" over the news but insists that her daughter Binky is very "maternal" and has "always" wanted a "big family".

"A short while ago I suddenly found out I am going to be a grandmother! Total shock of course for both of us! What a wonderful gift this is! I can't express how happy I am!" Jane gushed.

She added: "Binks has always loved children; being very maternal she always saw herself having a big family - in the future! The future is a wonderful thing because you can let it sort itself out; because we have absolutely no control."

The reality TV mum also promised her daughter that the bundle of joy will bring Binky "undreamed happiness", but has warned her of the "extreme tiredness" that comes with motherhood.

Jane added to MailOnline: "They are both overcome with joy; and suddenly the future they planned - if they had planned one (which I doubt) - is turned on it's head.

"They are going in a whole new exciting direction which will bring them undreamed of happiness - as well as extreme tiredness (and penury!)"

"I can be on hand if needed... and I feel I just might be!"

When you get the best surprise you never knew you always wanted ... There's a little 'buh' on the way

Whilst Binky and JP are not officially together at the moment, they do go on "dates" but insist they won't be rushing their relationship for the sake of the baby.

Speaking about their complicated relationship, JP recently told OK! magazine: "Where we're both being very mature is with the fact that you should never get back together just because there's a baby in the picture.

"It has to be for the right reasons. We love each other a great deal and there's no pressure - but you do have to take the past into consideration, where there have been a few hiccups. We're just taking it very easy."