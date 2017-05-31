The Britain's Got Talent Final WON'T Be On TV On Sunday Night As Planned

The live 'Britain's Got Talent' final has been moved to make room for Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert. Here's when you'll be able to watch it.

The final of Britain's Got Talent will no longer take place on Sunday night and will instead go ahead on Saturday evening.

ITV made the decision after it was announced that Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert will be broadcast at the same time on Sunday night on the BBC.

The #BGT Final moves to this Saturday, 3rd June. More details here: https://t.co/YH8Neke5UW — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 31, 2017

Now, the Britain's Got Talent Final has been moved to take place live on Saturday June 3rd at 7.30pm, while the British Soap Awards has moved from the Saturday night slot and will now air on Tuesday June 6th at 8pm.

An ITV spokesperson said: "Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund. ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain's Got Talent Final from Sunday night."

Ariana Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus and Usher for a one off concert to raise funds for those who have been affected by the terrorist attack in Manchester last week.



Picture | Twitter/PA

All profits made from tickets will go to the victims of the atrocity at Manchester Arena on May 22nd at Ariana's Dangerous Woman Tour concert, which saw an explosion in the foyer of the venue kill 22 people and injure over 50.



The organisers said: "All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund."

The 'Into You' hitmaker revealed her plans to return to Manchester to meet those affected and raise funds for the victims and their families last week after she returned to the US.

Heart will be providing live coverage of the event on Sunday.